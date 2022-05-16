 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CreditAccess Gr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 821.89 crore, up 13.53% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 821.89 crore in March 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 723.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.13 crore in March 2022 up 104.41% from Rs. 76.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 497.44 crore in March 2022 up 51.89% from Rs. 327.51 crore in March 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 927.90 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

CreditAccess Grameen
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 821.89 687.39 723.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 821.89 687.39 723.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 151.01 117.94 95.69
Depreciation 12.46 11.58 11.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 151.01 117.94 250.43
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.02 47.55 52.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 482.39 392.38 313.57
Other Income 2.59 2.30 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 484.98 394.68 315.86
Interest 267.15 239.09 237.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 217.83 155.59 78.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 217.83 155.59 78.59
Tax 57.70 38.65 22.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 160.13 116.94 56.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 160.13 116.94 56.28
Minority Interest -3.00 2.88 20.59
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 157.13 119.82 76.87
Equity Share Capital 155.87 155.79 155.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.08 7.69 3.62
Diluted EPS 10.04 7.66 3.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.08 7.69 3.62
Diluted EPS 10.04 7.66 3.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CreditAccess Gr #CreditAccess Grameen #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.