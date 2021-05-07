MARKET NEWS

CreditAccess Gr Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore, up 50.28% Y-o-Y

May 07, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore in March 2021 up 50.28% from Rs. 481.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.87 crore in March 2021 up 166.54% from Rs. 28.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.51 crore in March 2021 up 48.01% from Rs. 221.28 crore in March 2020.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2020.

Close

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 600.70 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 32.91% over the last 12 months.

CreditAccess Grameen
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations723.91541.54481.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations723.91541.54481.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost95.6994.9770.57
Depreciation11.6510.465.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies250.43275.65138.96
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.5742.3951.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax313.57118.07215.07
Other Income2.291.490.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.86119.56215.48
Interest237.27224.91174.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.59-105.3540.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.59-105.3540.52
Tax22.31-26.299.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.28-79.0630.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.28-79.0630.78
Minority Interest20.591.77-1.94
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates76.87-77.9028.84
Equity Share Capital155.58144.11143.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.62-5.122.00
Diluted EPS3.59-5.121.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.62-5.122.00
Diluted EPS3.59-5.121.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 7, 2021 08:42 am

