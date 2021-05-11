CreditAccess Gr Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore, up 50.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 723.91 crore in March 2021 up 50.28% from Rs. 481.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.87 crore in March 2021 up 166.54% from Rs. 28.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.51 crore in March 2021 up 48.01% from Rs. 221.28 crore in March 2020.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2020.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 608.90 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.94% returns over the last 6 months and 50.87% over the last 12 months.