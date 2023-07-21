English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CreditAccess Gr Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,170.03 crore, up 54.03% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,170.03 crore in June 2023 up 54.03% from Rs. 759.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 348.46 crore in June 2023 up 152.69% from Rs. 137.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.35 crore in June 2023 up 79.87% from Rs. 480.53 crore in June 2022.

    CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 21.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.85 in June 2022.

    CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 1,315.95 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.87% returns over the last 6 months and 25.24% over the last 12 months.

    CreditAccess Grameen
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,170.031,065.41759.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,170.031,065.41759.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.32134.52123.90
    Depreciation12.0612.4911.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies76.40105.32100.91
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.6570.7255.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax851.60742.36467.68
    Other Income0.690.830.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax852.29743.19468.61
    Interest384.92345.64279.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax467.37397.55188.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax467.37397.55188.81
    Tax118.91100.9849.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities348.46296.57139.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period348.46296.57139.56
    Minority Interest-----1.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates348.46296.57137.90
    Equity Share Capital158.93158.91155.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.9318.678.85
    Diluted EPS21.8018.598.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.9318.678.85
    Diluted EPS21.8018.598.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CreditAccess Gr #CreditAccess Grameen #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!