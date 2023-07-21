CreditAccess Gr Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,170.03 crore, up 54.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,170.03 crore in June 2023 up 54.03% from Rs. 759.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 348.46 crore in June 2023 up 152.69% from Rs. 137.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 864.35 crore in June 2023 up 79.87% from Rs. 480.53 crore in June 2022.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 21.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.85 in June 2022.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 1,315.95 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.87% returns over the last 6 months and 25.24% over the last 12 months.