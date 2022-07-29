 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CreditAccess Gr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 759.59 crore, up 23.28% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 759.59 crore in June 2022 up 23.28% from Rs. 616.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.90 crore in June 2022 up 513.16% from Rs. 22.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.53 crore in June 2022 up 66.19% from Rs. 289.14 crore in June 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 984.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

CreditAccess Grameen
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 759.59 821.89 616.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 759.59 821.89 616.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 123.90 151.01 100.64
Depreciation 11.92 12.46 11.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 100.91 151.01 187.87
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.18 25.02 39.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 467.68 482.39 276.66
Other Income 0.93 2.59 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 468.61 484.98 277.90
Interest 279.80 267.15 249.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 188.81 217.83 28.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 188.81 217.83 28.56
Tax 49.25 57.70 8.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.56 160.13 20.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.56 160.13 20.29
Minority Interest -1.66 -3.00 2.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 137.90 157.13 22.49
Equity Share Capital 155.93 155.87 155.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.85 10.08 1.45
Diluted EPS 8.80 10.04 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.85 10.08 1.45
Diluted EPS 8.80 10.04 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
