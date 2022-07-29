English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    CreditAccess Gr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 759.59 crore, up 23.28% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 759.59 crore in June 2022 up 23.28% from Rs. 616.13 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.90 crore in June 2022 up 513.16% from Rs. 22.49 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.53 crore in June 2022 up 66.19% from Rs. 289.14 crore in June 2021.

    CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 8.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

    CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 984.85 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

    CreditAccess Grameen
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations759.59821.89616.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations759.59821.89616.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost123.90151.01100.64
    Depreciation11.9212.4611.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies100.91151.01187.87
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.1825.0239.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax467.68482.39276.66
    Other Income0.932.591.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax468.61484.98277.90
    Interest279.80267.15249.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax188.81217.8328.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax188.81217.8328.56
    Tax49.2557.708.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.56160.1320.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.56160.1320.29
    Minority Interest-1.66-3.002.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates137.90157.1322.49
    Equity Share Capital155.93155.87155.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8510.081.45
    Diluted EPS8.8010.041.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8510.081.45
    Diluted EPS8.8010.041.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CreditAccess Gr #CreditAccess Grameen #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
