CreditAccess Gr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 687.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 119.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.85 crore in December 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 406.26 crore in December 2021.

CreditAccess Grameen
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 907.90 812.22 687.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 907.90 812.22 687.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 127.14 129.68 117.94
Depreciation 12.61 12.82 11.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 89.44 105.36 117.94
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.29 64.21 47.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 602.42 500.15 392.38
Other Income 1.82 2.09 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 604.24 502.24 394.68
Interest 314.21 273.23 239.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 290.03 229.01 155.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 290.03 229.01 155.59
Tax 73.28 52.86 38.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 216.75 176.15 116.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 216.75 176.15 116.94
Minority Interest -4.59 -4.12 2.88
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 212.16 172.03 119.82
Equity Share Capital 156.17 156.11 155.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.59 11.02 7.69
Diluted EPS 13.53 10.97 7.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.59 11.02 7.69
Diluted EPS 13.53 10.97 7.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited