CreditAccess Gr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 687.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 119.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.85 crore in December 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 406.26 crore in December 2021.