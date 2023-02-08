English
    CreditAccess Gr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CreditAccess Grameen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 687.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 119.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.85 crore in December 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 406.26 crore in December 2021.

    CreditAccess Grameen
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations907.90812.22687.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations907.90812.22687.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost127.14129.68117.94
    Depreciation12.6112.8211.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies89.44105.36117.94
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.2964.2147.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax602.42500.15392.38
    Other Income1.822.092.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax604.24502.24394.68
    Interest314.21273.23239.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax290.03229.01155.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax290.03229.01155.59
    Tax73.2852.8638.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities216.75176.15116.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period216.75176.15116.94
    Minority Interest-4.59-4.122.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates212.16172.03119.82
    Equity Share Capital156.17156.11155.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5911.027.69
    Diluted EPS13.5310.977.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.5911.027.69
    Diluted EPS13.5310.977.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited