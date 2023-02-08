CreditAccess Gr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore, up 32.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 907.90 crore in December 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 687.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.16 crore in December 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 119.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.85 crore in December 2022 up 51.84% from Rs. 406.26 crore in December 2021.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 13.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.69 in December 2021.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 901.35 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and 23.65% over the last 12 months.