CreditAccess Gr Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 687.39 crore, up 26.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 687.39 crore in December 2021 up 26.93% from Rs. 541.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.82 crore in December 2021 up 255.03% from Rs. 77.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.26 crore in December 2021 up 212.46% from Rs. 130.02 crore in December 2020.

CreditAccess Gr EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.12 in December 2020.

CreditAccess Gr shares closed at 728.95 on February 07, 2022 (NSE)