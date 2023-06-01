CREDENT GLOBAL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 432.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 432.06% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 85.14% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 140% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

CREDENT GLOBAL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

CREDENT GLOBAL shares closed at 146.85 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and 167.00% over the last 12 months.