CREDENT GLOBAL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 46.32% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 26.99% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2023 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

CREDENT GLOBAL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

CREDENT GLOBAL shares closed at 146.25 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.06% returns over the last 6 months and 106.25% over the last 12 months.