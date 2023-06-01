English
    CREDENT GLOBAL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 1160.27% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in March 2023 up 1160.27% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 542.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2023 up 783.04% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

    CREDENT GLOBAL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

    CREDENT GLOBAL shares closed at 146.85 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and 167.00% over the last 12 months.

    CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.281.741.24
    Other Operating Income15.36----
    Total Income From Operations15.641.741.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.070.270.18
    Depreciation0.540.070.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.140.010.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.920.230.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.251.170.94
    Other Income0.100.000.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.351.171.12
    Interest1.270.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.081.171.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.081.171.12
    Tax2.730.310.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.340.860.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.340.860.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.16-0.11--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.180.750.81
    Equity Share Capital6.946.945.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.071.39
    Diluted EPS1.271.071.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.271.071.39
    Diluted EPS1.271.071.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jun 1, 2023