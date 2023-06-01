CREDENT GLOBAL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore, up 1160.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.64 crore in March 2023 up 1160.27% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 542.99% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2023 up 783.04% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

CREDENT GLOBAL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

CREDENT GLOBAL shares closed at 146.85 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.69% returns over the last 6 months and 167.00% over the last 12 months.