CRED posts Rs 95 crore revenue, losses widen to Rs 524 crore for FY21

Credit card and lending platform CRED's losses widened by 45 percent year-on-year to Rs 524 crore for the period ended March 31, 2021, from Rs 360 crore a year ago. This was after the platform raised more than $450 million in 2021.

The company, however, saw a jump in revenues from Rs 18.16 crore in FY20 to Rs 95.53 crore in FY21 on the back of a low base effect. Total revenue from operations jumped to Rs 88 crore in FY21 from Rs 52 lakh in FY20 .

CRED, founded by serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah, started in 2018 for India's most credit-worthy individuals to pay their credit card bills and earn points. It has since expanded into lending, e-commerce payments, advertising for brands, and providing short-term credit via Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options.

The company's costs rose too, with marketing investment up by 289 percent to Rs 222 crore from Rs 57 crore in the corresponding year. Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) payouts in the year doubled to Rs 44 crore from Rs 22 crore in the previous year.

CRED grew its employee base from 234 to 383 in the year, leading to a rise in salary costs to Rs 83 crore versus Rs 42 crore in the previous year.

In 2021, the startup raised funds through three rounds - $81 million in its Series C round, $215 million in Series D and finally $251 million in Series E. CRED's valuation grew by over four times in the year to $4 billion.

Moneycontrol reported on February 9 that CRED is already in talks for a $300 million round next and is eyeing a $6.5-billion valuation.

The new round of funding will likely be led by a crossover fund from the Middle East while existing backers - Tiger Global Management and Falcon Edge Capital - will also double down on their bets, sources said.

In the last one and a half years, CRED has built a loan book of over Rs 2,000 crore, likely with low defaults since it caters to highly credit-worthy customers. Its payments business CRED Pay also processes transactions worth $500 million a year - Gross Merchandise Value on which it doesn't make money yet.