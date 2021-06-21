Creative Periph Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.47 crore, up 36.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.47 crore in March 2021 up 36.91% from Rs. 128.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2021 up 334.48% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2021 up 130.99% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2020.

Creative Periph EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2020.

Creative Periph shares closed at 91.30 on June 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.66% returns over the last 6 months and 13.70% over the last 12 months.