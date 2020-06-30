Creative Periph Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.17 crore in March 2020 up 12.24% from Rs. 114.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 down 60.03% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2020 down 22.72% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2019.

Creative Periph EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2019.

Creative Periph shares closed at 78.65 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and 4.24% over the last 12 months.