Creative Periph Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 114.19 crore, up 46.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.19 crore in March 2019 up 46.09% from Rs. 78.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2019 up 158.23% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2019 up 83.26% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2018.

Creative Periph EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2018.

Creative Periph shares closed at 155.00 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 77.35% returns over the last 6 months and 20.16% over the last 12 months.