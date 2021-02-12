MARKET NEWS

Creative Periph Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Peripherals & Distribution are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore in December 2020 up 22.36% from Rs. 129.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020 up 4.06% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2019.

Creative Periph EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2019.

Creative Periph shares closed at 109.70 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -1.17% over the last 12 months.

Creative Peripherals & Distribution
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations158.24112.30129.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations158.24112.30129.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods160.5198.88140.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.273.95-26.27
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.511.772.27
Depreciation0.250.270.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.733.896.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.503.546.07
Other Income3.760.660.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.264.216.23
Interest1.240.971.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.023.244.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.023.244.85
Tax1.250.801.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.772.443.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.772.443.62
Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.212.103.12
Diluted EPS3.212.103.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.212.103.12
Diluted EPS3.212.103.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2021 11:00 am

