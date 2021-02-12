Creative Periph Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore, up 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.24 crore in December 2020 up 22.36% from Rs. 129.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020 up 4.06% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2020 up 0.93% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2019.

Creative Periph EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2019.

Creative Periph shares closed at 109.70 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.86% returns over the last 6 months and -1.17% over the last 12 months.