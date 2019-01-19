Creative Periph Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.97 crore, up 63.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.97 crore in December 2018 up 63.4% from Rs. 61.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2018 up 70.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2018 up 58.26% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2017.

Creative Periph EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2017.

Creative Periph shares closed at 116.95 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.52% returns over the last 6 months and -25.56% over the last 12 months.