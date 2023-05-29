Creative New Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 394.32 crore, up 54.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.32 crore in March 2023 up 54.95% from Rs. 254.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2023 up 25.46% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2023 up 24.48% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.

Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

Creative New shares closed at 414.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.