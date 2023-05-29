English
    Creative New Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 394.32 crore, up 54.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Newtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 394.32 crore in March 2023 up 54.95% from Rs. 254.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in March 2023 up 25.46% from Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2023 up 24.48% from Rs. 9.07 crore in March 2022.

    Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

    Creative New shares closed at 414.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Newtech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.90405.89254.48
    Other Operating Income2.434.13--
    Total Income From Operations394.32410.03254.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods365.81389.66251.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.511.67-15.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.293.362.85
    Depreciation0.420.350.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.848.2211.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.456.762.72
    Other Income3.413.605.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8710.368.69
    Interest2.482.731.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.387.636.71
    Exceptional Items-----0.05
    P/L Before Tax8.387.636.66
    Tax2.111.901.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.275.735.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.275.735.00
    Equity Share Capital12.6012.6012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.984.554.26
    Diluted EPS4.984.554.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.984.554.26
    Diluted EPS4.984.554.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

