    Creative New Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 458.00 crore, up 100.92% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Newtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 458.00 crore in June 2023 up 100.92% from Rs. 227.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2023 up 10.96% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022.

    Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

    Creative New shares closed at 516.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.94% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Newtech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations456.10391.90227.95
    Other Operating Income1.912.43--
    Total Income From Operations458.00394.32227.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods443.29365.81219.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.759.51-4.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.933.293.50
    Depreciation0.310.420.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.527.847.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.707.451.63
    Other Income1.103.415.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8010.876.96
    Interest2.402.482.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.408.384.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.408.384.92
    Tax1.292.111.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.126.273.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.126.273.71
    Equity Share Capital12.6012.6012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.274.983.09
    Diluted EPS3.274.982.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.274.983.09
    Diluted EPS3.274.982.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

