Creative New Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 458.00 crore, up 100.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.00 crore in June 2023 up 100.92% from Rs. 227.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2023 up 10.96% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2022.

Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

Creative New shares closed at 516.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.94% over the last 12 months.