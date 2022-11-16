 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Creative New Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.74 crore, up 36.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Creative Newtech are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.74 crore in September 2022 up 36.12% from Rs. 238.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2022 up 55.8% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2022 up 53.06% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2021.

Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

Creative New shares closed at 515.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

Creative Newtech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 319.14 238.71 238.56
Other Operating Income 5.60 -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.74 238.71 238.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 287.80 223.18 212.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.62 -0.84 10.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.55 3.50 2.62
Depreciation 0.43 0.36 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.03 10.54 7.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.31 1.97 5.67
Other Income 1.53 5.33 2.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.84 7.30 8.32
Interest 2.08 2.06 1.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.76 5.24 7.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.76 5.24 7.11
Tax 1.66 1.21 1.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.10 4.03 5.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.10 4.03 5.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.10 4.03 5.84
Equity Share Capital 12.60 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 3.22 4.24
Diluted EPS 5.75 3.12 4.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 3.22 4.24
Diluted EPS 5.75 3.12 4.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am