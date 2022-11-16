Creative New Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.74 crore, up 36.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.74 crore in September 2022 up 36.12% from Rs. 238.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2022 up 55.8% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2022 up 53.06% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2021.

Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

Creative New shares closed at 515.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.