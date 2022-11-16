English
    Creative New Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.74 crore, up 36.12% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Creative Newtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.74 crore in September 2022 up 36.12% from Rs. 238.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2022 up 55.8% from Rs. 5.84 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2022 up 53.06% from Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2021.

    Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in September 2021.

    Creative New shares closed at 515.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 28.79% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Newtech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations319.14238.71238.56
    Other Operating Income5.60----
    Total Income From Operations324.74238.71238.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods287.80223.18212.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.62-0.8410.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.553.502.62
    Depreciation0.430.360.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.0310.547.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.311.975.67
    Other Income1.535.332.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.847.308.32
    Interest2.082.061.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.765.247.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.765.247.11
    Tax1.661.211.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.104.035.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.104.035.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.104.035.84
    Equity Share Capital12.6012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.224.24
    Diluted EPS5.753.124.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.753.224.24
    Diluted EPS5.753.124.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
