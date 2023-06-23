English
    Creative New Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 397.14 crore, up 51.36% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Creative Newtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 397.14 crore in March 2023 up 51.36% from Rs. 262.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2023 up 24.55% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in March 2023 up 23.92% from Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2022.

    Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2022.

    Creative New shares closed at 481.10 on June 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.40% returns over the last 6 months and -5.52% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Newtech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations397.14421.24262.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations397.14421.24262.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods368.90395.45252.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.415.49-13.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.293.362.85
    Depreciation0.420.350.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8811.9816.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.234.612.92
    Other Income5.847.735.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0812.338.90
    Interest2.512.752.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.579.596.90
    Exceptional Items-----0.05
    P/L Before Tax8.579.596.84
    Tax2.111.901.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.457.695.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.457.695.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.457.695.18
    Equity Share Capital12.6012.6012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.205.524.47
    Diluted EPS5.205.524.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.205.524.47
    Diluted EPS5.205.524.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Creative New #Creative Newtech #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 23, 2023 03:11 pm