Creative New Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.39 crore, up 48.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.39 crore in March 2022 up 48.08% from Rs. 177.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.28 crore in March 2022 up 22.91% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2021.

Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.84 in March 2021.

Creative New shares closed at 567.50 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.78% returns over the last 6 months and 574.39% over the last 12 months.