    Creative New Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 470.24 crore, up 97% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Creative Newtech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 470.24 crore in June 2023 up 97% from Rs. 238.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 up 45.98% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2023 up 29.24% from Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2022.

    Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2022.

    Creative New shares closed at 516.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 9.94% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Newtech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations468.33397.14238.71
    Other Operating Income1.91----
    Total Income From Operations470.24397.14238.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods460.70368.90223.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.566.41-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.933.293.50
    Depreciation0.310.420.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.3612.8810.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.505.231.97
    Other Income1.105.845.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5911.087.30
    Interest2.432.512.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.178.575.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.178.575.24
    Tax1.292.111.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.886.454.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.886.454.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.886.454.03
    Equity Share Capital12.6012.6012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.203.22
    Diluted EPS3.915.203.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.203.22
    Diluted EPS3.915.203.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

