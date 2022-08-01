Creative New Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore, up 78.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.71 crore in June 2022 up 78.29% from Rs. 133.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2022 up 227.9% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in June 2022 up 86.37% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2021.

Creative New EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

Creative New shares closed at 482.45 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.27% returns over the last 6 months and 110.26% over the last 12 months.