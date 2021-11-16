Creative Eye Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 55.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in September 2021 down 55.92% from Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021 up 407.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021 up 2400% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Creative Eye EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Creative Eye shares closed at 3.95 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.64% returns over the last 6 months and 36.21% over the last 12 months.