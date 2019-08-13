Creative Eye Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2019 down 12% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2019 up 38.71% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2019 up 37.78% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2018.

Creative Eye shares closed at 1.50 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 6 months