Creative Eye Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, down 12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Eye are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2019 down 12% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2019 up 38.71% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2019 up 37.78% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2018.
Creative Eye shares closed at 1.50 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.17% returns over the last 6 months
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:25 pm