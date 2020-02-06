Creative Eye Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in December 2019 down 74.4% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2019 down 222.46% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019 down 360% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018.

Creative Eye shares closed at 1.60 on January 31, 2020 (NSE)