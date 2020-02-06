Creative Eye Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 74.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Eye are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in December 2019 down 74.4% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2019 down 222.46% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2019 down 360% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018.
Creative Eye shares closed at 1.60 on January 31, 2020 (NSE)
|Creative Eye
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.46
|9.86
|9.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.46
|9.86
|9.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.88
|6.83
|7.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.36
|1.88
|2.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.42
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|0.79
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.11
|-0.10
|-0.71
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.22
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|0.13
|-0.46
|Interest
|0.16
|0.10
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.04
|0.03
|-0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.04
|0.03
|-0.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.04
|0.03
|-0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.04
|0.03
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.01
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.01
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.01
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.01
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am