Creative Eye Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore, up 516.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore in December 2018 up 516.18% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 45.21% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 60.4% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

Creative Eye shares closed at 2.30 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.