Creative Eye Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore, up 516.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Eye are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.59 crore in December 2018 up 516.18% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 45.21% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 up 60.4% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.
Creative Eye shares closed at 2.30 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Creative Eye
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.59
|5.17
|1.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.59
|5.17
|1.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.04
|6.95
|3.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.12
|-1.89
|-1.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.39
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.54
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.87
|-1.29
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.21
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.66
|-1.09
|Interest
|0.17
|0.18
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.84
|-1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|-0.84
|-1.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-0.84
|-1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-0.84
|-1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.42
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.42
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.42
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.42
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited