    Creative Cast. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, up 46.76% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in March 2023 up 46.76% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 121.72% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 125% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

    Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 9.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.39 in March 2022.

    Creative Cast. shares closed at 585.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.36% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.999.4911.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.999.4911.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.034.716.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.99-1.53-1.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.091.36
    Depreciation0.300.160.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.013.624.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.281.440.39
    Other Income0.490.440.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.880.79
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.771.880.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.771.880.79
    Tax0.500.550.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.261.330.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.261.330.57
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7310.244.39
    Diluted EPS9.7310.244.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.7310.244.39
    Diluted EPS9.7310.244.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am