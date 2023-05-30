Creative Cast. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, up 46.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in March 2023 up 46.76% from Rs. 11.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 up 121.72% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 125% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 9.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.39 in March 2022.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 585.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 51.36% over the last 12 months.