Creative Cast. Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, down 32.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in March 2020 down 32.44% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 85.05% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 76.47% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

Creative Cast. EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.04 in March 2019.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 352.50 on June 19, 2020 (BSE)