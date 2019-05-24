Creative Cast. Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in March 2019 up 5.37% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019 up 38.25% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 up 31.9% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2018.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.54 in March 2018.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 303.70 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)