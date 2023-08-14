English
    Creative Cast. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore in June 2023 down 3.26% from Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 4.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2023 down 5.84% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    Creative Cast. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.58 in June 2022.

    Creative Cast. shares closed at 549.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 46.65% over the last 12 months.

    Creative Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.7016.9912.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.7016.9912.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.096.035.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.282.99-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.371.27
    Depreciation0.150.300.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.105.014.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.391.280.84
    Other Income-0.090.490.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.301.771.39
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.291.771.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.291.771.39
    Tax0.230.500.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.061.261.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.061.261.12
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.159.738.58
    Diluted EPS8.159.738.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.159.738.58
    Diluted EPS8.159.738.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

