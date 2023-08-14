Creative Cast. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.70 crore in June 2023 down 3.26% from Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 4.98% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2023 down 5.84% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

Creative Cast. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.58 in June 2022.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 549.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 46.65% over the last 12 months.