Creative Cast. Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore, up 32.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.09 crore in June 2022 up 32.17% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 52.24% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.63 in June 2021.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 414.00 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.56% returns over the last 6 months and 3.09% over the last 12 months.