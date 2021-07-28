Creative Cast. Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore, up 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.15 crore in June 2021 up 13.18% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 37.51% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021 down 10.2% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 5.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.10 in June 2020.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 366.65 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.26% returns over the last 6 months and 7.43% over the last 12 months.