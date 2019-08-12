Creative Cast. Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.06 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.06 crore in June 2019 up 27.75% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2019 up 35.41% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2019 up 20.83% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2018.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 5.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.42 in June 2018.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 369.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 8.93% over the last 12 months.