Creative Cast. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 9.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 67.34% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.