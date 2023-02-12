English
    Creative Cast. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Creative Castings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 9.94 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 67.34% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

    Creative Castings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.4912.219.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.4912.219.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.716.014.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.53-0.53-0.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.091.201.24
    Depreciation0.160.150.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.624.463.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.440.920.89
    Other Income0.440.510.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.881.441.16
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.881.441.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.881.441.16
    Tax0.550.360.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.331.080.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.331.080.80
    Equity Share Capital1.301.301.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.248.286.12
    Diluted EPS10.248.286.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.248.286.12
    Diluted EPS10.248.286.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited