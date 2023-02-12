Creative Cast. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore, down 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore in December 2022 down 4.52% from Rs. 9.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 67.34% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2021.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 474.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 34.69% over the last 12 months.