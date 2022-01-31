Creative Cast. Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore, up 63.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.94 crore in December 2021 up 63.82% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 up 77.57% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

Creative Cast. EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2020.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 353.55 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.72% over the last 12 months.