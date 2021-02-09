Creative Cast. Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, down 32.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in December 2020 down 32.42% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 down 63.7% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 56.32% from Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2019.

Creative Cast. EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.50 in December 2019.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 344.35 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.