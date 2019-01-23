Creative Cast. Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, down 19.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in December 2018 down 19.33% from Rs. 9.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2018 up 1.07% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2018 down 5.44% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

Creative Cast. EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.65 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.65 in December 2017.

Creative Cast. shares closed at 342.50 on January 14, 2019 (BSE)