Crazy Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, up 5844.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in March 2022 up 5844.22% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 8.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Crazy Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Crazy Infotech shares closed at 0.19 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)