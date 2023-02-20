Cravatex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 30.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 30.53% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.36 crore in December 2022 down 10149.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.