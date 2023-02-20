Cravatex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 30.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 30.53% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.36 crore in December 2022 down 10149.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.
Cravatex shares closed at 385.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|Cravatex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|3.20
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|3.20
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|3.11
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.38
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.37
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.81
|-0.66
|Other Income
|1.06
|4.20
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|3.39
|0.36
|Interest
|0.16
|0.35
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|3.04
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|-32.72
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-32.80
|3.04
|0.18
|Tax
|-0.44
|0.31
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-32.36
|2.73
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-32.36
|2.73
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-125.22
|10.57
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-125.22
|10.57
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-125.22
|10.57
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-125.22
|10.57
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited