 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cravatex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 30.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 30.53% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.36 crore in December 2022 down 10149.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

Cravatex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 3.20 0.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 3.20 0.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 3.11 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.38 0.30
Depreciation 0.16 0.16 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.46 0.37 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.98 -0.81 -0.66
Other Income 1.06 4.20 1.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 3.39 0.36
Interest 0.16 0.35 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 3.04 0.18
Exceptional Items -32.72 -- --
P/L Before Tax -32.80 3.04 0.18
Tax -0.44 0.31 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -32.36 2.73 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -32.36 2.73 0.32
Equity Share Capital 2.58 2.58 2.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -125.22 10.57 1.25
Diluted EPS -125.22 10.57 1.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -125.22 10.57 1.25
Diluted EPS -125.22 10.57 1.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited