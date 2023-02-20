English
    Cravatex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 30.53% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 30.53% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 32.36 crore in December 2022 down 10149.16% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

    Cravatex shares closed at 385.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.

    Cravatex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.283.200.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.283.200.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.263.110.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.380.30
    Depreciation0.160.160.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.370.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.98-0.81-0.66
    Other Income1.064.201.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.083.390.36
    Interest0.160.350.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.083.040.18
    Exceptional Items-32.72----
    P/L Before Tax-32.803.040.18
    Tax-0.440.31-0.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.362.730.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-32.362.730.32
    Equity Share Capital2.582.582.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-125.2210.571.25
    Diluted EPS-125.2210.571.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-125.2210.571.25
    Diluted EPS-125.2210.571.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

