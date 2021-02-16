Cravatex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 129.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2020 up 129.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2020 up 361.53% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2020 up 236.09% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2019.

Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 17.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.84 in December 2019.

Cravatex shares closed at 275.30 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -40.15% over the last 12 months.