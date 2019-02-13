Cravatex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 281.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 281.17% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2018 up 238.95% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2018 up 201.59% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2017.

Cravatex shares closed at 284.10 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.92% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.