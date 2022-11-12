 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cravatex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore in September 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 156.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.18 crore in September 2022 down 217.57% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 274.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

Cravatex shares closed at 434.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.

Cravatex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.42 162.40 156.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.42 162.40 156.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 125.15 99.33 134.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.00 19.39 -21.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.22 18.72 17.05
Depreciation 8.85 3.94 4.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.55 29.00 26.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.34 -7.97 -4.16
Other Income 2.52 1.50 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.82 -6.47 -1.87
Interest 4.86 3.69 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.68 -10.16 -4.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.68 -10.16 -4.88
Tax 1.50 0.95 1.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.18 -11.11 -6.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.18 -11.11 -6.04
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.18 -11.11 -6.04
Equity Share Capital 2.58 2.58 2.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -74.23 -42.98 -23.37
Diluted EPS -74.23 -42.98 -23.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -74.23 -42.98 -23.37
Diluted EPS -74.23 -42.98 -23.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm
