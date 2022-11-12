Cravatex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore in September 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 156.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.18 crore in September 2022 down 217.57% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 274.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

Cravatex shares closed at 434.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.