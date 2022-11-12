English
    Cravatex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore in September 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 156.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.18 crore in September 2022 down 217.57% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 274.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.

    Cravatex shares closed at 434.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.42162.40156.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.42162.40156.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods125.1599.33134.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.0019.39-21.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2218.7217.05
    Depreciation8.853.944.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.5529.0026.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.34-7.97-4.16
    Other Income2.521.502.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.82-6.47-1.87
    Interest4.863.693.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.68-10.16-4.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.68-10.16-4.88
    Tax1.500.951.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.18-11.11-6.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.18-11.11-6.04
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.18-11.11-6.04
    Equity Share Capital2.582.582.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-74.23-42.98-23.37
    Diluted EPS-74.23-42.98-23.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-74.23-42.98-23.37
    Diluted EPS-74.23-42.98-23.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:43 pm