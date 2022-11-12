Cravatex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore, up 8.73% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:
Net Sales at Rs 170.42 crore in September 2022 up 8.73% from Rs. 156.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.18 crore in September 2022 down 217.57% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 274.12% from Rs. 2.28 crore in September 2021.
Cravatex shares closed at 434.15 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and 21.59% over the last 12 months.
|Cravatex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.42
|162.40
|156.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.42
|162.40
|156.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|125.15
|99.33
|134.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.00
|19.39
|-21.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.22
|18.72
|17.05
|Depreciation
|8.85
|3.94
|4.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.55
|29.00
|26.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.34
|-7.97
|-4.16
|Other Income
|2.52
|1.50
|2.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.82
|-6.47
|-1.87
|Interest
|4.86
|3.69
|3.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.68
|-10.16
|-4.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.68
|-10.16
|-4.88
|Tax
|1.50
|0.95
|1.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.18
|-11.11
|-6.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.18
|-11.11
|-6.04
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.18
|-11.11
|-6.04
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.23
|-42.98
|-23.37
|Diluted EPS
|-74.23
|-42.98
|-23.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-74.23
|-42.98
|-23.37
|Diluted EPS
|-74.23
|-42.98
|-23.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited