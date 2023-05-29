Cravatex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore, down 45.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore in March 2023 down 45.84% from Rs. 154.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 370.58% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 59.51% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 14.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2022.

Cravatex shares closed at 298.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and -19.14% over the last 12 months.