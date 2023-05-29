English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cravatex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore, down 45.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore in March 2023 down 45.84% from Rs. 154.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 370.58% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 59.51% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022.

    Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 14.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2022.

    Cravatex shares closed at 298.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and -19.14% over the last 12 months.

    Cravatex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.7487.10154.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.7487.10154.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods52.8666.76132.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.03-0.93-32.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9015.8817.52
    Depreciation0.442.913.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.2421.9133.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.74-19.44-0.10
    Other Income6.132.323.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.39-17.123.04
    Interest1.313.514.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.09-20.63-0.96
    Exceptional Items0.46105.25--
    P/L Before Tax1.5584.62-0.96
    Tax-2.29-0.76-1.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8485.390.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8485.390.82
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.8485.380.82
    Equity Share Capital2.582.582.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.85330.423.16
    Diluted EPS14.85330.423.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.85330.423.16
    Diluted EPS14.85330.423.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cravatex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am